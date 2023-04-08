Enid Arts Council will welcome celebrity chef and author Alex Hitz to Enid for a dinner pairings fundraiser on April 28, 2023, at Oakwood Country Club.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Hitz is a well-known Broadway producer, real estate developer, restaurant chef and fashion designer. The evening will include cocktails followed by dinner and a presentation by Hitz.
Ticket are $95 each and may be purchased at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott, at www.enidarts.org or from any board member.
Guests will experience an evening of stories, recollections and hosting tribulations as Hitz shares his experiences with food, entertaining and hospitality. The event is being brought to Enid in partnership with Autry Technology Center and Café Blu.
Known as the Ralph Lauren of food and wine, Hitz is renowned for his sensitivity and refinement in the art of preparing and serving food, as well as hosting guests. He has been called “The very best host in the world” by the Wall Street Journal.
“This pairing opportunity to meet with and learn from one of the best hosts in the world will also support the arts and humanities in Enid and surrounding communities,” said Eddie Lou Strimple, one of the organizers of the event.
During his stay in Enid, Hitz also will be speaking to the culinary students in Autry’s Café Blu.
