ENID, Okla. — Enid Faith Ways will host a celebration of the Feast of St. Francis on Sunday afternoon near Government Springs Park.
St. Francis of Assisi was a 13th-century Italian Catholic friar, known for his connection and preaching to animals and as the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to a news release from Enid Faith Ways.
A brief service of prayer and Holy Communion will follow the St. Francis celebration.
James Neal, lay minister at EFW, said in the release that both the St. Francis festivities and the prayer service are open to all denominations and faiths.
“We don’t want anyone to feel obligated to stay for prayer, if that’s not their tradition, in order to come and enjoy the food, fun and fellowship with our animal friends,” Neal said in the release.
Cynthia Stevison, board president for EFW, said in the release that the entire event on Sunday is meant to carry on St. Francis of Assisi’s love of animals and to celebrate animals as a blessing from God.
“St. Francis loved all God’s creatures and followed God’s example of kindness, mercy, compassion, and love for all creation,” Stevison said in the release.
Sunday’s celebration at the church, 701 E. Park, will include a pet contest, and prizes will be given out in five categories: friendliest pet, best pet costume, best tail wag, best fur and an overall grand prize, the release said.
Free bracelets, games and face painting will be available for children to enjoy during the event.
Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will bring adoptable animals to the event, and Enid Faith Ways will be collecting donations of dog and cat food for animals in the SPCA shelter.
Neal said in the release that while blessing and celebrating animals may be a foreign practice to some, it is deeply rooted in Christian tradition and teaching.
“Today, and for much of our history in the West, we have seen animals, and all of creation, as resources to be exploited for our gain,” Neal said in the release, “but, that’s not the way it was intended. Animals and creation do not exist for us to plunder. Biblically, and according to much of Christian teaching and tradition, we are not so much given mastery of creation as we are given responsibility for its care.”
Neal said in Orthodox, Celtic and Franciscan teaching, animals have souls and are to be seen as “our brothers and sisters, for whom we are responsible, and as living icons of God’s love for us, and for all creation.
“It is this spirit of love for and mutual connection with animals that we will celebrate on Sunday,” he said.
All animals at Sunday’s event should have current vaccinations and be friendly with other animals and people, and each pet should be on a leash or in a carrier.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chair or blanket, as seating is limited on the church grounds.
