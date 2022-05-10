Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance is joining organizations across the country in celebrating Economic Development Week.
During this week, communities celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.
Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.
“Economic developers play essential roles in promoting the economic health and vitality of their communities — a fact that has only been proven further by the events of the past two years,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2022 Economic Development Week will serve to recognize, honor and celebrate the ingenuity and leadership practitioners have shown in working to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone. I encourage everyone to begin planning their own celebrations that will lift up the important outcomes economic developers facilitate in their communities.”
Locally, Enid Regional Development Alliance has focused on various initiatives that enhance residents’ overall quality of life and support businesses.
Recent highlights include:
• ERDA provided $75,000 in grants to small businesses in Enid for equipment purchases and renovations.
• ERDA launched www.WorkinEnid.com to provide job seekers a free and easy-to-navigate site to see Enid’s open positions.
• ERDA is working with Cherokee Strip Community Foundation to launch the Work in Enid Award to help attract talent to Enid.
• ERDA officially opened Venture Road at the Garfield County Industrial Park to allow up to six more businesses to locate on the property.
“The progress we have made in economic development over the past few years couldn’t be possible without the support of the city of Enid, businesses and community members,” said Lisa Powell, ERDA executive director. “Our work is far from over, but we are excited to celebrate the success of our community and look forward to continued growth.”
About Enid Regional Development Alliance
Enid Regional Development Alliance is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization established to assure the economic prosperity of Enid and the surrounding area. ERDA is funded through corporate memberships and public funding from the city of Enid and Garfield County Industrial Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.