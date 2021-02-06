Celebrate Recovery meets 6 p.m. every Sunday at Westminster Church, 2217 Constitution Ave. The group is for everyone with hurts, habits and hangups. Large group meets at 6, with gender-specific small groups at 7. Following that is an open time called “solid rock,” when individuals can share specific concerns. All are invited to attend.
Memorial service for Mylinda Sue Walker, 58, of Waynoka, Oklahoma, formerly of Fairview, will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Orion Baptist Church, with burial in Orion Cemetery. Arrangements by Fairview Funeral Home Inc.
