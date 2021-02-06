Celebrate Recovery meets 6 p.m. every Sunday at Westminster Church, 2217 Constitution Ave. The group is for everyone with hurts, habits and hangups. Large group meets at 6, with gender-specific small groups at 7. Following that is an open time called “solid rock,” when individuals can share specific concerns. All are invited to attend.

