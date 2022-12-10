ENID, Okla. — Working with children has been a rewarding experience for Diedra Williamson, whose last day at Community Development Support Association will be Dec. 30, 2022.
She has worked at CDSA for almost 17 years and remembers her first days there fondly.
“After the first couple of days working here with kids, my supervisor asked me if I was coming back tomorrow,” she said with a laugh.
Since then, there have been many tomorrows, both challenging and rewarding.
Williamson came to Enid in 1993 with her military husband, and after being a stay-at-home mom for 16 years decided she wanted to work outside the home. With a degree in social work, CDSA was a perfect fit for her.
“CDSA is like working with family because everyone helps each other,” Williamson said. “Cheri Ezzell is a great mentor and boss, and I’ve learned so much.”
Williamson started out with youth, helping kids get their high school diplomas, then after two years became involved with early childhood programs and the diaper bank.
“Some families need extra support at times and diapers are a way to help,” Williamson said.
She became Family Support Services coordinator, taking on even more responsibilities.
The job is one that can be very emotionally tiring.
“There are endless stories of people who need to be helped,” she said.
One woman was sleeping on her porch in a chair because her home was infested with bed bugs. She had made arrangements to move but needed some help to make it happen.
Another story Williamson shared was about a sick woman living in her car on oxygen. CDSA was able to connect her with a nurse who helped.
Williamson coordinated the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act federal grant. It served 17 counties and included Stillwater, Ponca City, Guymon, Woodward and Enid. The program helped people with no credentials get a job. Williams did that for 11 years.
“We have lots of resources, we just need to connect people to them,” she said.
Williamson looks at her job as giving a person a hand up, not a hand out.
“We want them to become accountable and have a sense of pride in moving forward with their life,” she said.
Williamson also has worked with Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitative Services and with homeless grant funding to help people facing evictions and finding people homes.
“Most of the COVID funds are coming to an end, so I thought this would be a good time for me to step away,” Williamson said.
She plans to take some time for herself and then travel.
“I went to Tokyo with my daughter and I loved it,” she said.
She hopes to go to Hawaii and Korea when her husband retires, again. He retired from the military and now works as a civilian at Vance Air Force Base. They have two grown daughters. Williamson lost both parents and her mother-in-law during COVID, so the last few years have been hard. She said it is important to be kind, to listen and be supportive.
“I will leave knowing I have made a difference,” she said.
