ENID, Okla. – A charity wine tour featuring drinks from across the world is happening this Friday.

Enid’s Community Development Support Association has scheduled its wine tour benefitting its early childhood services program for 7 p.m.  Friday. The tour will feature wines and treats from the U.S.A., France, Montenegro, Italy and Switzerland. Each wine has been paired with an appetizer to match the wine’s specific flavors and notes.

After canceling 2020’s event due to COVID-19, this year’s fundraiser was vital for the CDSA’s early childhood services, Cheri Ezzell, executive director, said.

“It was really successful the first year we did it, so why mess with success?” Ezzell said.

The event provides funding for CDSA’s free emergency diaper program. The program provides diapers to parents and infants in need in order to help keep babies and parents healthy and happy, Ezzell said.

“It’s something the community really relies on,” Ezzell said. “We want to keep it around for a long time.”

Tickets for the event cost $75 and can be purchased at the CDSA website. It will be hosted at The Non-Profit Center in Downtown Enid, at 114 S. Independence. Replacement tickets from the cancelled event are being issued, but there are limited tickets available for people to purchase if they did not previously.

