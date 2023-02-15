ENID, Okla. — Community Development Support Association, is looking to partner with local agencies to fight poverty.
Over a period of years, CDSA has built a small reserve that is restricted to anti-poverty initiatives.
Executive Director Cheri Ezzell said the CDSA board of directors wants to use the funds to expand the agency’s reach without increasing ongoing cost of operations. CDSA will partner with local agencies that align with the CDSA mission to fight poverty and is soliciting applications for funding.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) organizations located in Garfield or Grant counties and must have a demonstrated track record of serving the area.
The maximum amount of awards may range from $1,000 to $50,000 for a maximum of $50,000 to be awarded. Proposals for programs or services must have measurable outcomes that directly impact poverty.
The application is available at www.cdsaok.org.
There is a list of requirements to apply for funding. The proposed program must align with CDSA’s anti-poverty mission.
CDSA funding must not supplant existing funding, and organization applying must be registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.