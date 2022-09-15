ENID, Okla. — Freshly graduated from Enid High School, Joshua Schmidt enlisted in the Air Force, departing for basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in August 2001. Five weeks later, planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
The catastrophic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Schmidt said, would “forever change our world,” but this airman made a decision then that would forever change his life.
“I knew what would follow,” Schmidt said, “but I took a leap of faith and never looked back.”
The ensuing years would be hard, mentally and physically, and two decades later Schmidt, who retired as a tech sergeant, found himself looking for a place to heal upon retiring from the military. He and his wife, Rachel, and their 9-year-old daughter decided it would be his hometown.
A project to ‘support our veterans’
At about the same time here in Enid, Community Support Development Association was, once again, seeking the perfect military family to welcome to a mortgage-free home in what has become a “special, one-time project” staff and volunteers have been working to finalize for several years, said CDSA Director Cheri Ezzell.
CDSA’s Welcome Home Project was the brainchild of Geoff Clark, who returned to his hometown of Enid after retiring from a 28-year career as a defense contractor. Ezzell said Clark had worked with similar nonprofit projects in Dallas.
“OK, so people often, over the years, come to me with a real passion for something,” Ezzell said. “And when I meet someone like that, I really want to help, and we have the resources to help people do something. And I just thought it was a great project for any community to come together and say, ‘Yes, we support our veterans …’”
And come together, they did.
Committee members thought they had found their homeowner when they broke ground on the three-bedroom residence in southeast Enid in 2018.
Retired Army Sgt. Leroy Watkins met the five criteria for applicants: a 100% service-related disability rating, a demonstrated desire to give back to the community, income level, family need and military background and history, according to an Enid News & Eagle story covering the ground-breaking.
In 2019, the framework for the home went up in four days with the help of World Mission Builders.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic brought all volunteer work to a halt, Ezzell said, for months. After things began moving again, prices in the construction industry rose.
Watkins and Clark both left Enid for job opportunities, but CDSA was committed to bringing a veteran home, and the project found new life, just as the Schmidts were looking at coming home.
Finding a ‘new normal’ in a hometown
Following basic training in 2001, Schmidt attended Electrical Systems School at Sheppard Air Force Base before he was assigned to McConnell AFB in Kansas. During his time there, he was deployed three times to Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and then was stationed in Japan before more temporary assignments and another stint in the UAE, according to CDSA.
He joined the Mobile Engineering Alteration and Repair Team at Lackland AFB where he met Rachel. After numerous temporary assignments, he was transferred to his final base in Las Vegas.
At that time, the wear and tear of his service were beginning to take a toll.
“He dedicated 20 years of service and retired with numerous medical issues that resulted in 100% disability,” according to a CDSA press release.
“CDSA and the Welcome Home committee, knowing some of the details of Schmidt’s service and injuries, are excited to complete this house and hand over the keys to this family,” Ezzell said, adding that the project has proven a way locally for the community to show appreciation for the service of veterans.
“Honestly I just needed a place where I could find peace ultimately and reset to zero,” Schmidt said Tuesday morning while he and Rachel visited the ongoing construction of his family’s new home. “But at the same time I have a good support system here, with family being here and friends, and get the little one around grandparents and basically let her know that her family extends farther behind her than just Mom and Dad.”
Schmidt said he and Rachel were committed to moving back to Enid when they learned of the Welcome Home Project. They have been living here, close to their new home, for about a year.
Rachel now works at CDSA, but Ezzell pointed out that her hiring came well after the family was chosen for the Welcome Home project.
During this time, Joshua said he has been working to find his “new normal in life.”
“I’m finding that being in the smaller and more familiar environment of my hometown helps with PTSD,” he said. “A major concern of mine is my wife and daughter are fine regardless of how my current/future health situation may go. Having an accessible, mortgage-free home for my family will greatly lift the burden of that stress, for which I am extremely grateful.”
Community help needed for final push
When asked when her dream move-in date would be, Rachel, whose family is in San Antonio, said she would love to have the home finished by Thanksgiving so she could host their families.
But a few things still are needed to fully complete the project, Ezzell said, and CDSA is seeking the community’s help in a final push toward the finish line.
Items still needed are flooring, tile, faucets, toilets, bath accessories, closet rods and shelving, a dishwasher, a 50-gallon water heater, mailbox, countertops and a water softener.
Mike Biggers, CDSA housing coordinator, said when all of the final resources and volunteers become available it will take about a month to finish the home.
So far, donors to the project include Jack and Mary Scott Foundation, Pat Harris/Harris Foundation, CDSA Inc., Enid Homebuilders, Locke Supply, Home Depot, JMB Concrete, American Heating and Air, Gus Jacobi, CODA Electric, Byrum Electric, Enid Insulation and Siding, Trinity Brick, A-1 Garage Doors, World Mission Builders, M&D Home Inspection, city of Enid, Pioneer Construction, Johndrow Pest Control, Monkey Wrench Plumbing, Canady Construction, Kiowa Welding, Enid Rotary, Malarkey Roofing Products, A.E. Howard and numerous others who have participated through a golf fundraiser or provided meals for volunteers.
The Schmidts also have contributed numerous hours to complete the home and will be doing the landscaping themselves.
Once the home is complete, a key ceremony will be held and donors will be invited to be a part of the process of handing over the mortgage-free home, Ezzell, said.
“The Welcome Home Project has taken ongoing commitment by our agency over several years …,” Ezzell said. “CDSA has been proud to be a part of this effort to recognize the sacrifices veterans have made.”
“It’s like winning the lottery,” Schmidt said. “I know a lot of vets. They, you know, they come home, and there’s really no welcome home. It’s just kind of like, well, you’re here or, you know, everybody’s around for a week or two and then you’re just on your own, but this truly feels like I’ve been welcomed.”
And that, Ezzell said, is the idea behind the project.
