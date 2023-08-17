Community Development Support Association is working with SWA Connect to ensure low-income households can afford the broadband they need for work, education, health care and more.
The program will help millions of low-income households across the country pay for an Android tablet with broadband 4G LTE mobile internet.
“We are trying to promote the program, and to get the word out to people who qualify,” said Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director.
Most people probably are eligible if their household income is below 200% of the federal poverty line, she said, or some in the household receives a government benefit like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant or free and reduced-price lunch at school.
“This is a really simple process,” Ezzell said. “Go to our website, cdsa.org, click on the free internet and tablet and fill out the information.”
Ezzell said CDSA has given out 100 tablets so far, with a goal of giving out 500.
For those people who do not have access to a computer, there are computers with internet at Public Library of Enid and Garfield, or they can go into the CDSA office, 114 S. Independence. Ezzell said tablets are sent to CDSA and they call recipients when they arrive.
SWA Connect is an authorized provider of the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, is a government assistance program by the FCC designed to ensure everyone has access to the internet.
The ACP is a new program that replaced the old, temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program on Dec. 31, 2021. The EBB program offered similar benefits as the ACP program.
“This is a great way for people to be connected to the world and to helpful resources,” Ezzell said. “This is especially helpful to rural communities.”
Only one monthly service discount and one device discount are allowed per household.
