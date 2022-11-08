ENID, Okla. — Community Development Support Association and Our Daily Bread are working together to make sure students involved in the DSA YouthBuild program get a hot meal at noon.
YouthBuild gives young people an opportunity to complete their high school diploma while learning construction skills.
“The kids do better in school when they are not hungry,” Brandy Stewart, CDSA assistant program coordinator, said.
Someone from CDSA picks up the food and takes it to the center. The students pay it forward by volunteering to work at Our Daily Bread once a week.
“We have 25 hot meals ready for them five days a week,” said Deacon Val Ross, director of Our Daily Bread.
He said 150-200 people come to the Our Daily Bread dining room weekdays, and the soup kitchen also delivers 150-200 meals.
Stewart said Youth Build has four students sleeping in a shelter, and one of their students recently was found sleeping at Government Springs Park. The police told him to find another place to sleep. Many of the kids couch surf, Stewart said.
“This is another reason these meals are so important,” she said.
Stewart has worked at CDSA for five years. She spent five years teaching special education at Monroe Elementary School before CDSA and has an associate degree in nursing.
“I had my challenges as a kid, so I have some understanding,” she said.
CDSA is in its 13th nine-month cycle that goes from September to June. This is the time the CDSA officials write for a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
CDSA is located at 114 S. Independence. Its phone number is (580) 242-6131. Our Daily Bread is located at 616 W. Randolph and serves meals 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.