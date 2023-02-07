Community Development Support Association, in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Commerce, is offering support groups for pregnant women and new moms.
The agency hopes that support groups will help participants to understand and self-identify perinatal mood disorders (PMDs), including postpartum depression, and seek help when they need it. Moms support groups are for those wanting to be with other pregnant women and moms to talk about their experiences with pregnancy and new motherhood. Support group facilitators are not licensed professionals but can refer to local therapists and counselors as needed.
Welcoming a new baby into the family can be joyous and stressful at the same time. One in seven moms and one in 10 dads suffer from perinatal mood disorders, which can include depression, anxiety, panic disorder, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Perinatal mood disorders can occur during pregnancy and the first year after birth and can surface with little warning. In addition, it may be particularly difficult for new parents to reach out for help because they are expected to be happy. Often new parents are isolated and don’t have family support systems.
Support groups meet 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays or 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays at The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Childcare is provided for older siblings during the Wednesday meetings only. Babes in arms are welcome at all meetings.
“We encourage anyone with questions about PMDs or just wanting to talk to other moms to come to a meeting. Please spread the word to a friend or family member who may need support,” said Deborah Shorter, moms support facilitator. For more information or to register for a free support group, call Shorter at (580) 242-6131.
