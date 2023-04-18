ENID, Okla. — Community Development Support Association has issued a $5,000 matching gift challenge to the Enid area to provide more donations for Loaves and Fishes food resource center to help more local families.
CDSA will match donations until the $5,000 challenge is met or through May 31, according to a press release Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Low-income families in Enid are experiencing an increased need for food due to the reduction in food stamps that went into effect at the end of February, according to the release. In addition, food costs have increased over the past year, restricting family ability to buy food and increasing demand for the services of Loaves and Fishes, the release states.
“The CDSA board of directors wants to help meet the increased need for food in our community without duplication of services, said Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director. “Issuing a matching challenge in support of an already existing and highly effective nonprofit organization seemed like the best way to make our limited unrestricted funds go farther.”
Donations can be mailed to Loaves and Fishes, 701 E. Maine, Enid, OK 73701, or made online at http://www.loavesandfishesnwok.org.
