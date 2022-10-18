ENID, Okla. — No injuries were reported after a house in the 2900 block of East Grant caught fire early Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, 2022.
According to an Enid Fire Department incident report, personnel responded to 2910 N. Grant, reported as vacant, after a fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story brick house fully engulfed in flames. The front door was lying on the floor inside the house, but it didn’t appear to have any forcible entry damage, the report states.
The overhead garage door was pulled down, and the side doors were closed, according to the report, and all windows were gone from the fire damage upon EFD’s arrival.
An EFD lieutenant was able to open a door to the kitchen and quickly search the room, and the report states the roof of the house already was burned through and that the flames were wall-to-wall.
According to the report, firefighters began putting out the fire using a defensive approach and established a water supply. EFD was able to knock the overhead garage door down to start putting out the fire in the garage and saw a car parked there.
Once the fire was put out and under control, EFD was able to make entry to do primary and secondary searches and hit hot spots. Nobody was found inside the house, the report states, but there were beds and what appeared to be boxes of personal items in the rooms. The closets were empty, and the kitchen cabinets, which had not burned or fallen off the wall, also were empty.
The homeowners were contacted and arrived on scene to talk with personnel. Units were released, and one engine stayed to hit any other hot spots, the report states.
According to the report, the cause of the fire was under investigation, and damage is listed as “extreme.”
