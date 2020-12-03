With Christmas shopping in full swing, and the holiday just three weeks away, Catholic Charities still needs the public’s help to provide gifts for children in need.
Each year, Catholic Charities signs up families in need to help with Christmas gifts, coordinating with Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, to ensure each family is served just once.
Stacy Kurtz, program director for Catholic Charities in Enid, said families already have completed signing up for the program, providing required documentation and a wish-list for each child in the household.
Typically, Kurtz said each child is provided a new outfit, shoes and toys, and the family receives a $50 gift card for groceries. The gifts and wrapping paper are provided to the parents, who get to wrap and give the gifts to their children.
With COVID-19 and a down economy increasing local needs, Kurtz said demand this year has been “higher than ever.” Catholic Charities accepted 100 children into the program this year, but 35 of those children still need a church, business or family to adopt their Christmas wish list.
“We are still in need for people to take them on as a project,” Kurtz said, “or, what most people prefer, is to donate money and have us do the shopping.”
Kurtz said it takes about $100 per child to provide Christmas presents, but if people don’t have time to shop, they’re welcome to make a donation to Catholic Charities, and they will shop for the needed gifts.
“We’ve been doing this for 19 years,” Kurtz said, “and we’ve pretty well got it down to a science — we’re pretty good at shopping for the kids.”
Cash, check or gift card donations can be made payable to Catholic Charities and mailed to 710 W. Maine, Enid OK 73701. Write “Christmas” in the memo line for checks. Donations also can be delivered to the office or dropped in the mail slot at 710 W. Maine.
For more information, or to adopt a child for Christmas through Catholic Charities, email lmaixner@ccaokc.org.
