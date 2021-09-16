ENID, Okla. — Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City was selected by the city of Enid to administer COVID-19 relief funding for utilities and groceries by a Community Development Block Grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a press release from Catholic Charities.
Stacy Kurtz, director of the Enid Regional Office of Catholic Charities, said in the release that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all members of the community in some way.
"This opportunity has given our staff the experience of helping a new demographic of individuals who have never had a history of asking for financial assistance before," Kurtz said in the release.
COVID-19-related aid and counseling services have been offered to individuals seeking help via a user-friendly Telehealth platform during the lockdown beginning in March 2020, the release states. In Enid, 1,671 persons in 565 households have been impacted by COVID-19 and received assistance by Catholic Charities.
"The long-term effects of the pandemic are far-reaching, and many of our citizens are still feeling the impacts of a loss of income and lack of business," Kurtz said in the release. "For those who find themselves in an unfamiliar situation of needing to reach out for help, we are here, and our goal is to reach as many of our neighbors as possible to prevent disconnection of utility services."
Catholic Charities staff in Enid have partnered with Jumbo Foods to provide grocery cards as needed to address the growing issue of food insecurity, the release states.
Patrick Raglow, executive director of Catholic Charities, said in the release Catholic Charities is proud to partner with the city of Enid in ensuring that those who have been economically impacted by the pandemic can access funds for rent, utilities and other approved purposes.
These funds, Raglow said, help not only the individual household but also landlords, utility companies and their customers and many other secondary vendors and service providers, saying that
"when households can make their payments, so can all these others."
"The funds made available from the CARES Act helps the entire community weather these difficult circumstances," Raglow said in the release. "I am very proud of our Enid Director Stacy Kurtz and Case Manager Laura Maixner for serving their community and representing Catholic Charities so well."
Catholic Charities has been providing services to build a stronger community for more than 108 years, the release states. Services in 46 counties of Central and Western Oklahoma include: counseling cervices, emergency rent and utility assistance, family H.O.P.E. case management, immigration legal services, refugee resettlement services and homeless services.
Enid Regional Office of Catholic Charities, 710 W. Maine, is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information on services provided, visit https://catholiccharitiesok.org/get-help/locations/enid-regional-office or call (580) 237-7352.
