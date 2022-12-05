By Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Grammy-winning, multi-platinum group Casting Crowns will perform in Enid March 31, 2023, at Stride Bank Center as part of The Healer Tour, with special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.
Tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday, with general sale ticket sales opening Friday. Ticket options will start as low as $32, and options in most markets will include a VIP add-on that features access to a pre-show Q&A with Coasting Crowns, including a song performance, signed CD, souvenir laminate, early entry, early access to merchandise and merchandise discounts.
Ticket information and sales are available at https://www.stridebankcenter.com.
The Healer Tour supports Casting Crowns’ latest release, “Healer” (Deluxe), the follow-up to the band’s early 2022 Healer album, which yielded hit singles “Scars In Heaven” and “Crazy People.” The Deluxe features seven new songs in addition to the seven tracks on the original album.
Casting Crowns has achieved sales milestones with more than 12 million albums sold, received numerous RIAA certifications and has been honored with four American Music awards, a Grammy award for their 2005 album “Lifesong” and eight additional Grammy nominations. In addition, the group has garnered 18 GMA Dove awards, two Billboard music awards and 13 Billboard nominations.
We Are Messengers has 350 million on-demand global streams and boasts six Top 5 and 10 Top 10 Christian Airplay hits with “Image of God,” “Power,” “Maybe It’s Ok,” “Magnify,” “Point To You,” “Love,” “Everything Comes Alive,” “God With Us,” “This Is Jesus” and “From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World).”
Ben Fuller overcame addictions and pursued a country music career before falling in love with Jesus and passing on his testimony and music. His debut album, “Who I Am,” released on Provident Label Group/Sony Music in September and includes the hit radio single “Chasing Rebels.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.