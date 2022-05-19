ENID, Okla. —Garfield County Child Advocacy Council recognized its annual Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer of the Year on Wednesday.
Jana Jackson receive the honor for the second time in her 20 years of service to the council.
CASA volunteers are responsible for gathering information that enables the courts to understand children’s situations. They become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent objective recommendations in a child’s best interest.
Jackson said she is honored to receive this award and that being a CASA is by far the most meaningful volunteer work she does.
“This work is so personal,” Jackson said. “You get to know these kids and these families so deeply and I really feel it’s a calling to try to work with families.”
She explained that oftentimes, when parents first come into the system, they are angry or bitter. Jackson tries to get them to look beyond that and see what kind of changes they can make in their lives.
“A lot of times, our families are raising their kids the way they were raised so that there is a better way,” Jackson said. “Getting them to see that potential for their family and set goals, then work towards those goals to get their kids back. Most kids want to go home. So, if I can facilitate and make that happen and make sure that home is safe and loving, it’s the best place for them.”
Shelia McHenry, GCCAC forensic interviewer and CASA program manager, wrote a speech honoring Jackson, but was not able to be present at Wednesday’s meeting. TaShanna Armstrong, forensic interviewer and victim advocate, read the speech McHenry had prepared.
McHenry started by thanking Jackson for her 20 years of continued service as a CASA volunteer.
“During her 20 years as a CASA, she has had 12 cases, served 25 children and worked 1,090 hours on casework alone,” McHenry said. “She participates in training to educate new volunteers about the role of a CASA. Ten of her 12 cases have ended in reunification, one guardianship and one adoption.”
Jackson has been with CASA since 2002, and previously received the CASA of the Year Award in 2005.
“We appreciate her drive and commitment to be a voice for the children in our community,” McHenry said. “Her wisdom and dedication to the program are valued more than she will possibly know. She takes time out of her busy schedule of work, and her own children’s activities, to focus on the children in the community who need her voice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.