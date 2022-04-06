A longtime Enid pre-K classroom program at a local assisted living facility is set to come home this fall for the first time since the COVID pandemic.
Carver Early Childhood Center's intergenerational program with The Commons will return for the 2022-23 school year to the facility, located at 301 S. Oakwood, where residents volunteer in the classroom and serve as “grandma” and “grandpa” buddies for the children.
After 11 years in operation, Carver was forced to move its Commons class to the school site following spring break in March 2020, early childhood director Chris Smith said.
For the past two years, while the physical classroom sat empty, the class of 20 students still did activities with the residents, including an outdoors Easter egg hunt and a Halloween parade, Smith said.
"We have been waiting to be back in at The Commons and can hardly wait to start interacting with the grandparents," she said. "They have been very open about they want us back there. They're begging for us to have the children back in there with them. And we want to be back there."
Commons Executive Director Paul Herder said the center's leadership decided to bring the program back about a month ago.
Residents and students likely would be wearing masks, sitting between plexiglass windows for some activities and using iPads to play games, Herder said.
"Although the program may look a little different .... the point is that we're getting that interaction," he said. "It's something that helps developmentally and brings a real sense of joy."
Enid Public Schools enrollment for 4-year-olds for the 2022-23 school year begins Thursday at the district's two early childhood centers.
Enrollment for The Commons class will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Carver Early Childhood Center at 815 Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way (formerly 815 S. 5th). The school, designed with pre-kindergarteners in mind, opened in 2014.
Students from Garfield and Adams Elementary schools, along with other students, also will attend Carver. Enrollment will be Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver.
"That's how it's been since we started Carver," Smith said.
Enrollment at Fowler Early Childhood Center's 4-year-old program, located at 102 S. 30th, near Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid's campus, will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Fowler. Constructed in 2019 as part of the 2016 EPS bond issue, this program offers all the benefits of EPS 4-year-old classes, plus university-level students who work with students as part of their studies.
Families can pick up enrollment packets at the following sites and complete them on site or out of the office and bring them back with appropriate documents by 3:30 p.m. April 15 or at earliest convenience.
Enrollment for the 4-year-old programs will be held at Coolidge, Eisenhower, Glenwood, Hayes, Hoover, McKinley, Monroe, Prairie View and Taft elementary schools will be Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Student must enroll at their home school site.
All EPS 4-year-old programs focus on the social, academic, physical and emotional needs of children. Students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Beginning May 9, full-day kindergarten enrollment for students who are new to EPS will be weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Parents should visit the Welcome Center located in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence to enroll their child.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll. If a child is currently an EPS pre-K student, it is not necessary to attend kindergarten enrollment because their school will send out pre-enrollment for kindergarten via call, text or email.
Parents enrolling their children as EPS students for the first time should bring the children’s immunization record, birth certificate (no hospital footprints) and verification of address, such as a utility bill.
