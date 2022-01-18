ENID, Okla. — Carver Early Childhood Center will be out through Friday, Jan. 21, due to more than a dozen staff absences due to illness.
Thirteen of Carver’s 17 total staff members were absent, Enid Public Schools spokesperson Miranda Johnson said Tuesday.
According to the district’s online case count, 15 staff in total from EPS' Carver and Fowler preschools were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Carver’s 120 students will be doing virtual instruction through Seesaw for the remainder of the week and can work on packets that were sent home with them, Johnson said. Teachers also will try to connect via Google Meet if they are not ill.
Supplies including iPads, Chromebooks and other resources were available for pick-up on Tuesday.
Carver will return on Monday, Jan. 24. The preschool is the first EPS school to close due to COVID-19 this school year.
Two criteria are used to determine whether an EPS campus will close due to COVID-19, according to the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan: If enough faculty and staff are present to safely and effectively run the school; or if under 30% of the school’s students, faculty and staff are affected due to the coronavirus.
Decisions are made on a site-by-site basis.
Students and staff only have to isolate for five days from a positive test or symptoms appearing and may return if asymptomatic and fever-free without medication for 24 hours.
Individuals are then recommended, but not required, to wear a mask for five more days.
