BILLINGS, Okla. — Tracy and Michelle Carter were named recipients of the 2022 Billings Citizens of the Year Award during an award dinner Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Billing Community Center.
The Carters were nominated for their recent and longtime service to the community, school and Chamber of Commerce. Other nominees were Rachel Silvey and Kevin West. A special committee from the Tonkawa area selected the recipients from nominations received, according to Candy Oller, Citizen of the Year chair.
Before the announcement, Melinda and Mark Branson were recognized as the 2020-21 Billings Citizens of the Year Award recipients and presented with an official plaque. The Bransons were chosen in 2021 for their outstanding volunteerism to the Billings community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other special chamber awards presented during the evening were Lifetime Service Award to Delbert and Mary Lou Foltz; Business of the Year to Billings Fairchild Center; Employee of the Year to Kay Ranney, with First Bank and Trust Co.; and Billings Pride Award to World War II veteran and centurion H.B. Evans.
More than 100 people attended the award dinner, Oller said, which featured a 2020-22 highlight video created by Rachel Silvey and Brittany Carter and entertainment by Billings School Superintendent Eric Smith, who sang a selection of country/gospel songs and two he had written himself.
The theme for the event was “Volunteers — Unique Like Snowflakes,” with tables decorated in blue coverings accented with hurricane lamps, filled with snowflake garland, and snowmen. First Bank and Trust provided the head table flower arrangement for the head table and a miniature arrangement for the registration table. The menu featured smoked brisket, pulled pork and ham accompanied by a variety of home-cooked side dishes brought by those attending.
Chamber officials encouraged area residents and businesses to join, Oller said, as dues are used to fund Chamber events throughout the year.
