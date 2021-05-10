A Carrier woman was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Oklahoma 45.
Brooke An Mei Jones, 26, was admitted to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in stable condition with a leg injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 7:16 a.m. Monday on Oklahoma 45 just more than a mile east of Carrier.
According to the report, Jones was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion east on Oklahoma 45 when she went off the road to the right, overcorrected and went off the road again to the left and hit a tree.
The report lists her condition as apparently normal and the cause as driving too fast for conditions.
