The town of Fairview rescheduled its Independence Day activities, and Carmen will have its annual 5th of July celebration on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with a slew of fun, family activities planned.
Fairview
Independence Day celebrations in Fairview were moved from Saturday to Sunday due to inclement weather.
The Fairview Festival & Fireworks will begin at 4 p.m. at Specht Park.
The celebration includes food trucks, games, vendors, turtle races, free swimming sidewalk chalk, a money dive, cardboard boat races and fireworks.
Check the Facebook event, Fairview’s Festival and Fireworks for updates.
Carmen
Swimming will be available at the Carmen pool from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday to kick off the day of fun.
Oklahoma Blood Institute's Bloodmobile will be available from 4-8 p.m., and Boss Music from Alva will provide musical entertainment in the evening.
A variety of food trucks will offer refreshments and meals. Boutique booths will be at the celebration, and other vendors will include displays from Northwest Behavioral Center, Department of Human Services and Great Salt Plains Health Center.
The fire department will have T-shirts available honoring former fire chief Kevin Irwin for $20 on first-come basis. They also will have drinks. The department's water balloons race is at 7:30.
A kids' raffle begins at 8, with tickets for $1. Prizes in the adult raffle will include a lifetime fishing license, Diamondback AR-15' Charles Daly 12 Gauge pump shotgun, a Blackstone Griddle and a custom cornhole board.
For information, contact Fire Chief Dylan Newman at (580) 541-2095.
