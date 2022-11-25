CARMEN, Okla. — A Carmen man was injured Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022, in a two-vehicle accident in Alfalfa County.
Jeremy D. Pruitt, 48, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in serious condition with trunk, arm and leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of two county roads one-half mile south of Carmen.
According to the report, Pruitt was driving a 2020 GMC pickup north on County Road N2550 when he failed to yield at an uncontrolled intersection to a 2012 Mack truck driven by Robert L. Ward, 59, of Enid. Ward was heading west on County Road E0310 and had the right of way. Ward's truck hit Pruitt's vehicle on the passenger side, and both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal, and the cause as failure to yield to the vehicle on the right.
Seat belts were in use in both vehicles.
