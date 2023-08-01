BYRON, Okla. — A Carmen man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in a two-vehicle accident in Byron.
Joe Harold White, 62, was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., and admitted in stable condition with trunk and arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Oklahoma 58 and Main Street in Byron.
According to the report, White was driving a 2020 Mack Pinnacle south on Main when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a 1996 Kenworth driven by Emmanuel Padilla Cortez, 29, of Macksvillle, Kan.
Cortez was not injured.
According to the report, the condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal, and the cause of the accident was failure to yield. White was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.