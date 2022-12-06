2nd Home Adult Daycare, 2006 W. Willow, is hosting the first CareGiver's Day Out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Karen Womack, owner of 2nd Home Adult Healthcare, said this is an event that was discussed last year, but due to opening right before Christmas, it wasn't held.
Womack said the inspiration for the event is due to the fact many caregivers are not able to leave their adult loved ones at home alone while doing things to prepare for the holidays. She said sometimes caregivers can't get out to do their Christmas or grocery shopping due to not being able to leave those they care for home alone. CareGiver's Day Out will provide a full day to caregivers by allowing them to bring their adult loved ones to 2nd Home Adult Healthcare for the day, which will have multiple Certified Nursing Assistants on-hand that are fully trained and will be able to handle any care needs that arise.
"So many people aren't able to get away for a minute and while we provide services during the week for our participants, most of their caregivers are working a job during the day while they are here," Womack said. "And so even with talking with them, they indicated that a weekend day would be a great respite for their caregivers. And so I talked with my employees about it and they were quick and eager to get on board with just providing this as a service to the community."
Womack said they are charging a $20 fee to help cover their expenses. There will be a lunch provided, as well as activities such as 2nd Home Adult Daycare's regular exercise program and some arts and crafts. Womack said the hope is that CareGiver's Day Out becomes an annual thing.
Womack said there is going to be a large number of unpaid caregivers over the next 10 years. She said some are working full-time jobs, raising kids as well as providing around the clock care for a loved one.
"It is a very, very difficult job they are doing. It is extremely difficult," Womack said.
Space is limited for Saturday, but anybody wanting to take part can sign up by calling (580) 297-4034, or can message 2nd Home Adult Daycare's Facebook page to sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.