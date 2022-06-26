ENID, Okla. — Some float. Others don’t.
And on Saturday evening, eight teams took to the waters at Champlin Pool to see whose boats would float, and whose would sink, during the city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race.
“The Spirit of Enid,” paddled by Mayecee Landwehr and Brooke, Jessica and Jennifer Jackson, withstood several laps, ultimately winning the “Grand Champion Award” and “Team Awesome Award.”
“I thought it would be a fun way for us to all do something fun together, have a good time and enjoy the summertime,” Jennifer said.
Making “The Spirit of Enid” was a family affair, as the four and several other family members all had a hand in crafting and decorating the boat, which had Enid-specific items like the Maine Street Shark Bridge and 97.7 The Hawk and an Oklahoma flag painted on it.
“It was super fun,” Brooke said of the Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race.
“Being able to watch them come up with ideas, use the tools they have to research and be able to describe any problems when they need help — it was great to see them use their brains,” she said.
Sharita Ala Torre said watching her son Valentino and nephew Da’mon Manning make it across Champlin Pool in their “Ghostbusters”-themed cardboard and duct tape boat that they spent a lot of time making was satisfying.
“They did pretty good, ... and it’s always fun watching them,” Sharita said.
Valentino and Manning got the “Best Design Award” for their boat — which took about one week to build and decorate— and Yoel Gutierriez, another cousin, got the “Champion Award.”
“Building and spray painting the boat was our favorite part,” Valentino and Manning said.
“I wanted my boat to sink, but it didn’t,” Gutierrez, who also enjoyed painting his boat, said with a laugh. “I just wanted to know how it felt.”
Sharita said they have participated in the Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race for three years now, and they definitely plan on attending next year, too.
“It’s our family thing, and I feel like this creates really good memories,” she said. “This is something we can remember and go, ‘Oh, that was so much fun,’ and I love that we get to ... share that moment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.