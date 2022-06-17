ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host the 2022 Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race 6-8 p.m. June 25, 2022, at Champlin Pool.
Entry fee is $15 per team and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink for each team member.
Boats must be made before the race from cardboard and duct tape and be a maximum width of 60 inches, or five feet, and a maximum length of 84 inches, or 7 feet. No additional building materials are allowed. Paddles also must be made out of cardboard and duct tape.
Teams must consist of four people, but there can only be two people in the boat. All ages are welcomed, but team members 9 and younger must have an adult in the boat with them. Participants 12 and younger must have adult supervision. Life vests are encouraged.
Six awards are Titanic Award, which goes to the boat that sinks in the most spectacular fashion; Spirit Award, which goes to the team that had the most fun; Best Design Award, which goes to the team with the most creative boat; Champion Award, which goes to the team that completes the race the fastest; Grand Champion Award, which goes to the team that completes the most laps before sinking; and Team Awesome Award, which goes to the team that has the most unique team name.
A full list of boat requirements, team racing rules and a registration form are attached or can be found at Enid.org/BoatRace.
Registration fees can be paid by cash or check at Champlin Pool.
For information, contact pool manager Kim Haley at (580) 616-7313.
