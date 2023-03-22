ENID, Okla. — More than 100 automobiles from across Oklahoma and surrounding states will be on display Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the annual Boy Scouts of America Car Show.
Sponsored by Enid Antique Car Club to benefit Cimarron Council, BSA, the car show will be open 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue.
Bud Smith, EACC president and past president and former board member of Cimarron Council, said the goal of the car show every year — in addition to benefitting BSA — is to give the public an opportunity to see all kinds of vehicles from different time periods and to bring car enthusiasts together.
"We have just about everything out there," Smith said, "so it gives people an exposure, that they wouldn't have otherwise, to all these different vehicles and the transition that occurred in the automobile industry. ... It's also fun for the people who have the cars to gather together. It's a great social opportunity for them, and they just like the camaraderie that we form through getting together and showing cars."
All of the 100-plus vehicles on display will represent each era of the automobile industry, and among those will be a 1918 Geronimo — which is believed to be the last in existence and was built in Enid — and a 1916 Monroe, which is believed to be one of 14 in the United States.
Smith said EACC found, purchased and restored the 1918 Geronimo in a field in Kansas around 1970.
Thirty awards will be handed out in several categories: stock (original) cars and trucks, customized cars, trucks, rat rods and hot rods. Each of the categories will be broken into 1927 and earlier, 1928 to 1945, 1946 to 1954, 1955 to 1963, 1964 to 1972, 1973 to 1998 and 1990 to newer.
Five special awards will be handed out, as well, and two People's Choice Awards will be presented.
Entrants will receive door prizes. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets for a 50/50 fundraising raffle, and they must be present to win.
Scouts will be operating a concession stand, offering lunch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Pinewood Derby races will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Music also will be playing in the background throughout the day.
Admission to the car show is free, though donations are accepted. All proceeds will go toward Cimarron Council BSA.
Anybody wanting to register for the car show can do so from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday. The entry fee is $25 per vehicle.
Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m., with judging occurring from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.
