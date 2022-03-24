ENID, Okla. — Automobiles from across Oklahoma and surrounding states will be on display during the annual Boy Scouts of America Car Show on Saturday, March 26.
The car show, which is hosted by Enid Antique Car Club to benefit the Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America, will be 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
Bud Smith, president of EACC and board member of the Cimarron Council, said the car show’s goal is to bring a large variety of vehicles together.
“We like to see a little bit of everything,” Smith said. “It’s a fun gathering for all of us, and for the public — it gives them a taste of automobile history from way, way back into the early 1900s, all the way up to now.”
Around 100 vehicles will be on display, representing each era of the automobile industry. Among those on display will be a 1918 Geronimo, which is believed to be the last in existence.
Smith said Geronimo cars were built in Enid from 1917 to 1920, which is when a fire destroyed the Geronimo production plant and caused the company to go out of business. Many of the remaining cars were scrapped for metal. EACC found, purchased and restored the 1918 Geronimo in a field in Kansas around 1970.
Also on display will be a 1916 Monroe, which is believed to be one of 14 in the United States.
Awards will be handed out in several categories: stock (original) cars and trucks, customized cars, trucks, rat rods and hot rods. Each of the categories will be broken into pre-war, 1941 to 1954, 1955 to 1963, 1964 to 1972 and 1973 to newer.
Additionally, five special awards in honor of late EACC members will be handed out.
Tickets for a 50/50 fundraising raffle also will be available for attendees to purchase, and music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s will be playing in the background throughout the day.
Scouts will be operating a concession stand, offering doughnuts, coffee and an assortment of lunch items, including dutch-oven cobbler.
Admission to the car show is free. All proceeds will go toward Cimarron Council BSA.
Anybody wanting to register for the car show can do so from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m., with judging occurring from 11 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.
Smith said the event is a good way for the community to support Scouting and to experience a variety of cars all in one place, some that may be special to attendees.
“So many people have memories of cars that their parents or grandparents had, and hopefully, there’ll be at least one of those out there,” Smith said.
