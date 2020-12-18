CANTON, Okla. — The Canton community is rallying around a local family after a seemingly simple basketball injury resulted in a 12-year-old girl suffering a flesh-eating infection, an extended hospitalization and at least 10 surgeries.
Bailey Hooten, a Canton Elementary School sixth-grader, suffered a small injury to her hand during a basketball game on Nov. 4, on a Wednesday afternoon.
Her mother, Candace Stinson, said a trip to the emergency room showed no serious injuries or cause for concern, and Bailey was sent home with a bandaged hand. But, the next morning, they were back in the ER, after Bailey woke up in pain, her hand red, swollen and hot.
Before long, her entire arm began to swell and she developed a fever, vomiting and excruciating pain. Doctors soon diagnosed Bailey with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease that occurs when bacteria enter the body through a break in the skin.
By that Friday, about 48 hours after the initial cut, Bailey was in an ambulance, headed for OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, and the first of at least 10 surgeries — Candace said her daughter likely will require more surgeries to reconstruct her hand.
Bailey spent about five weeks in the hospital recovering from the infection and her numerous surgeries. She just returned home Dec. 10, and Candace said her daughter now is “doing amazing.”
But, expenses for the family continue to mount. In addition to the considerable medical bills, Candace had to take a month off work to care for Bailey, leading to hard financial times for Candace, Bailey and her two brothers.
To help the family, supporters have organized a GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of raising $10,000. Visit https://tinyurl.com/BaileyHooten to view the campaign and donate.
The Canton Child Study Club and Canton Elementary School also have organized a chicken-and-noodle dinner fundraiser, beginning at 11 a.m., Dec. 20, at the Canton High School cafeteria. A dessert auction will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Candace said the event is come-and-go, and people can come after church to enjoy the dinner and bid in the dessert auction.
“Thank you to everyone for your support and your generosity — it is helping out tremendously,” Candace said. “Thank you from my entire family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.