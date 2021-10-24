ENID, Okla. — Tickets for the 18th annual Candy Cane Cash will become available on Monday at various local businesses.
Designed as a local, shop-at-home promotion for the holidays, the annual promotion gives away $15,000 in total cash prizes to people who have shopped locally in Enid during the holiday season.
Candy Cane Cash keeps local registers ringing during the holidays and represents nearly $5 million in holiday sales that stay in Enid each year. In the last 17 years, Candy Cane Cash has accounted for more than $80 million in local retail sales.
“Candy Cane Cash helps keep our retail dollars local, which, in turn, benefits our retailers and our community,” said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
From Oct. 25 through Dec. 7, merchants provide customers one Candy Cane Cash ticket for every $10 in purchases at their location. Customers are encouraged to ask for their Candy Cane Cash tickets when they make purchases from the merchants, which will have signage up to let customers know who the Candy Cane Cash merchants are.
Customers collect their Candy Cane Cash tickets from more than 30 participating merchants and then organize their tickets for the big holiday event and drawing, which will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Dec. 7.
Sponsors of Candy Cane Cash include the Enid News & Eagle, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, Enid Regional Development Alliance and the city of Enid.
“Enid News & Eagle is proud to offer this promotion each year because a strong and vibrant retail and business community are important to Enid’s economic success and quality of life,” said Cindy Allen, publisher of the Enid News & Eagle. “We have so much to celebrate this year with growing holiday activities in our area. Our drawing event is exciting as people in the community gather to see who the big cash prize winners will be.”
The Dec. 7 event will include booths from local merchants as well as holiday entertainment and even a visit from Santa Claus. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m., and winners must be present to win.
April Danahy, senior vice president of human resources and corporate communications at Security National Bank, has been an emcee for Candy Cane Cash since its beginning and said there’s no better feeling than seeing all the excitement each year.
“To see all kinds of shoppers come out to possibly win money and knowing that they made their purchases locally is wonderful,” Danahy said.
