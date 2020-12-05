Candy Cane Cash continues during the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual drawing on Tuesday.
This year’s event will be conducted live but with the audience of shoppers at home watching televisions, computer screens, laptops or phones. Winners will call in instead of running through a crowd of people up to a stage.
Here is a primer for this year’s annual shop-in-Enid promotion again offering the opportunity to win $15,000 in cash.
Get ready, get organized
• Have your tickets sorted by color first and then by number. When a winning ticket is drawn from the hopper, everyone will have just 60 seconds to see if they have the matching ticket.
• Have access to a cell phone to take and text a photo of your winning ticket. Visual verification will be required.
Watch the drawing on Tuesday
• At 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, log in or tune in one of these ways:
• On television: If you are a Suddenlink cable TV subscriber in Enid, go to Channel 19.
• On your computer, cell phone or tablet, go to any one of these:
• EnidNews.com (click on Candy Cane Cash “watch drawing live” image)
• Facebook.com/CandyCaneCashEnid
• YouTube.com/EnidPublicSchools
• EPSvision.TV (click on green “Watch” button in top right)
• Watch carefully as tickets are drawn from the hopper and ticket colors and numbers are posted on the screen.
If you have a winner …
• When a winning ticket is drawn from the hopper, everyone will have just 60 seconds to see if they have the matching ticket. And if you do …
• Immediately call the winners hotline, (580) 366-8888, to announce you have a winner. The operator will take your name and other information.
• Then confirm you are a winner by immediately taking a photo of your winning ticket with a cell phone and texting the photo to the confirmation hotline. The operator will give you the number to call.
This is the 17th year for the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce to present Candy Cane Cash, conducted by the Enid News & Eagle/EnidNews.com with sponsorship of the Enid Regional Development Alliance and Security National Bank, which each contribute to the $15,000 cash pot to reward people who shop in Enid.
