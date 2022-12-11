Seven people will walk out of Chisholm Trail Expo Center Tuesday, Dec. 13, with $15,000 in cash during the 19th annual Candy Cane Cash drawing.
For the last six weeks, more than 30 merchants have been handing out Candy Cane Cash tickets for every $10 in purchases at their stores. This is one of Enid’s longest running shop-local promotions.
Merchants have been collecting the other half of the tickets, and will be turning all their ticket stubs in for the hopper by noon Monday.
Then on Tuesday doors open at 5 p.m., and the drawing begins at 7 p.m. Vendors will have booths available at the event for participants to shop and visit.
“This is a fun, exciting holiday event brought to you by local retailers and you, the local shoppers who have spent your money in Enid during the holiday season,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. “More importantly, this event represents around $4 million in retail dollars staying right here in Enid!”
Participants can come early and enjoy shopping at the vendor booths, listening to music and enjoying the festive atmosphere. The band Dually Noted will perform, and Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be available for pictures.
Enid Axe will have its portable axe cage on site and will give a free throw for anyone bringing a new, unwrapped children’s toy for the Toys for Tots drive. Any money collected for axe throws will go back to purchase items for the Toys for Tots drive
Several law enforcement and first responder organizations will have vehicles on display, and the Vietnam-era Huey helicopter is also on display.
The main event is the drawing for $15,000 in cash prizes, Allen said. Winners will be drawn for cash prizes for $500, $1,000, $2,000, $2,500 and the $7,500 grand prize.
The team of Frank Baker and April Danahy will return to emcee the drawing this year.
The event is made possible through the News & Eagle, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, city of Enid and Enid Regional Development Alliance.
“You must be present to win the cash drawing prizes,” Allen said. Tickets will be drawn from a large hopper beginning at 7 p.m. until all the cash prizes are won.
“The most important thing to remember is to have your tickets organized by color and number,” Allen said. “That way, when the numbers are called, you can easily find your ticket and claim your prize.”
Allen said shoppers should be sure to ask for their Candy Cane Cash tickets when they make their purchases.
Allen said Chisholm Trail Expo Center provides the large space and seating needed to accommodate the event and make everyone comfortable.
“We are grateful for our partnership with the Expo Center in putting on this event,” she said. “I also want to thank our stage sponsor, Plants-A -Plenty, for the stage decorations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.