Enid’s Candy Cane Cash event is on Tuesday, and participants are urged to continue to collect their tickets until 2 p.m. that day — then get them in order with plans to attend the drawing at Chisholm Trail Expo Center that evening.
Merchants have been collecting the other half of the tickets, and will be turning all their ticket stubs in for the hopper by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the drawing begins at 7 p.m. Vendors will have booths available at the event for participants to shop and visit. The band Dually Noted will perform, and Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be available for pictures.
Enid Axe will have its portable axe cage on site and will give a free throw for anyone bringing a new, unwrapped children’s toy for the Toys for Tots drive.
Miss NOC Mia-Claire Jones will draw the tickets from the hopper.
The main event is the drawing for $15,000 in cash prizes, said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. The event is made possible through the News & Eagle, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, city of Enid and Enid Regional Development Alliance.
Candy Cane Cash is Enid’s premier shop-local promotion that keeps shopping dollars in Enid and provides participants a chance to win cash prizes from $500 to a $7,500 grand prize.
“You must be present to win the cash drawing prizes,” Allen said. Tickets will be drawn from a large hopper beginning at 7 p.m. until all the cash prizes are won.
“The most important thing to remember is to have your tickets organized by color and number,” Allen said. “That way, when the numbers are called, you can easily find your ticket and claim your prize.”
Allen said merchants will be handing out double tickets through the rest of the promotion.
“Be sure to ask for your tickets when you make your purchases,” she said.
Allen said the annual Candy Cane Cash event annually accounts for millions in retail sales within a six-week period.
“Those sales represent tax dollars that stay right here to benefit our community,” she said.
Allen said Chisholm Trail Expo Center provides the large space and seating needed to accommodate the event and make everyone comfortable.
“We are grateful for our partnership with the Expo Center in putting on this event,” she said. “I also want to thank our stage sponsor, Plants-A -Plenty, for the stage decorations. We also want to thank the Enid Police Department, Pioneer Skeleton Creek Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. Also, thanks to Jason Carris who will be providing extra sound equipment so everyone can easily hear the numbers being called.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.