Voters will choose between two Republican candidates for the Board of Garfield County Commissioners District 3 seat in the upcoming primary election.
Incumbent James Simunek filed for reelection and is being challenged by Clarence Maly, of Waukomis.
Early voting begins Thursday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Hours for early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Regular precinct polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner will win the seat since no Democrat or independent filed for the post.
Simunek, a lifelong Bison resident, has been working for Garfield County for 19 years, serving as bridge foreman and then road foreman before being elected to the District 3 seat in 2010.
Simunek said although he’s “admittedly made some mistakes,” he has learned from them, now knowing what to expect, and kept running because he enjoys serving the community.
“In my first four years my world was turned upside down,” Simunek said. “It took me a good three years to get to where I needed to be … and now, after 12 years, I know the ins and outs.”
“If reelected, Simuneck said his goal is to see through certain projects such as replacing bridges and maintaining roads.”
Maly, also born and raised in Bison before moving to Waukomis, said he decided to run for the seat this year because he thinks his life experiences have prepared him for the role as county commissioner.
Maly spent more than 40 years working in the oil field industry, has been self-employed for the past 25 years as a lease maintenance operator, is fire chief of Waukomis Fire Department and serves as chairman of Garfield County Public Safety Association.
“I have no problem with working with and leading people,” he said. “At this time in my life, with my experience, I feel like I can bring a difference to the county commissioners’ office.”
Issues, needs in Garfield County
One of the current issues in Garfield County, Simunek said, is overcrowding at Garfield County Detention Facility. A countywide sales tax resolution to expand and renovate the jail is set to appear before voters in August.
“We are constantly battling overcrowding, so when we get inspections, we're getting written up — that's going to fester to a head," Simunek said, "and pretty soon, we're going to be in the same predicament, as we were when we had the jail upstairs in the courthouse to where either you got to do something and you got to do it now, or you're going to close your jail down, and then you're going to pay all these other entities to house your inmates, which is very expensive. We’ve got a plan in place … and I would love to be a part of that — if it comes about — and see that through in the next four years."
Having road-use agreeements with wind energy farms is another important issue to Simunek, as well.
"All the roads they're using — they overhaul them, redo them, rock them and make them really nice and everything," Simunek said, "They pay us a monetary value once they leave, to keep those roads up, and that money goes directly into our maintenance and operations account of whichever district — whether it be 1, 2 or 3 — that money goes straight into that account, so we can maintain the roads."
Other important priorities in Garfield County to Simunek include public safety and bus and mail routes.
“I just want to keep the county, and especially District 3, to keep going forward as it has for the last 12 years,” he said. “I had a predecessor … whose motto was, ‘As long as you leave the woodpile a little higher than when you came here, you’ve done your job,’ and so far, I think we’ve made the woodpile a lot higher.”
Maly said some of Garfield County’s issues he wants to focus on, if elected, include public safety and budgeting.
“As a Garfield County commissioner, you’re basically a manager of budgets and personnel, so I would work with whoever I need to try to make things better, or see where we … budget and make sure the tax dollars are spent better,” Maly said.
If elected, Maly said he wants to bring loyalty and accountability with him to the seat.
“Just like with the fire department — if somebody calls and needs us, we’re gonna get somebody there to help them,” Maly said. “I’d love to get a chance to work for the people of Garfield County.”
