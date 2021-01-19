Candidates seek Garfield County school board posts

Garfield County voters will decide between myriad pairs of candidates for their local public school boards in next month’s area elections.
Six of the 10 school districts for seats up for election Feb. 9 will be between two candidates. Enid Public Schools patrons will vote to fill two seats on the board of education: Offices 1 and 6.
Candidates said they were running for the office — many for the first time — because they saw 2021 as the right time to invest in their communities and their children.
Following is an introduction of each of the candidates running in the competitive school board elections, in alphabetical order and by district:
Chisholm Public Schools, Office 1
Dr. Dustin Baylor:
Born and raised in Norman, Dr. Dustin Baylor has operated a medical practice for the last 12 years in Enid, across the street from Chisholm High School.
Baylor’s three children attend each of Chisholm’s three schools: His daughter is a fourth-grader, while his two sons are in seventh and ninth grades. He said his primary motivation to run was this equal spread of vested interest in the district’s schools.
Baylor said he would be interested in looking into reasons families transfer out of Chisholm by which opportunities — extracurriculars or otherwise — the district may not be covering, as well as anticipating changes through contact with other Chisholm parents.
“A lot of it has to do directly with communication,” he said.
Baylor reported having prior board experience as a past chairman and current vice chairman of the board of Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute, as well as past president of the Garfield County Medical Society.
Dr. Todd Reilly:
Mental health issues are what’s going to dominate this generation after more than a year of altered education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said candidate Dr. Todd Reilly, a longtime Enid surgeon and Chisholm parent.
Reilly said he wasn’t sure a lot of teachers have their own training in dealing with different mental health issues, as he noted abuse cases and suicide rates have been rising in the county this last year.
After wanting to run for several years, Reilly said this election was the first opportunity he had to try to get involved in the community.
He said he’s noticed for the last few years that in spite of “great scores” at the schools, students are becoming less prepared in STEM training for higher education. He compared Chisholm’s long-held top spot in Garfield County to growing programs at Enid High School, such as its college preparatory program.
“I’m naive enough to believe it’s something easily corrected,” Reilly said. “There’s trends, and there’s focus. So all it takes is suddenly you to take your focus off excelling from a place of success to falling behind.”
Covington-Douglas, Office 1
Kathy Grantz:
Incumbent board member Kathy Grantz, a retired school secretary, would serve a third five-year term if elected to the school board again. Her twin sons went to the school, and now so do her grandchildren.
Grantz’s office covers the town of Covington proper on the board — the district includes one representative each from Lucien, Douglas and Marshall, then two from Covington.
The district is currently in the middle of a construction project to remodel the entry way of the school, as a safety feature to enclose all the buildings, she said.
Grantz said she is hoping to go into another construction project after with the district.
“Our school is doing really, really well right now,” she said. “So many schools right now are struggling financially, but especially with the taxes coming in from the wind farm. … we’re just sitting in really good shape right now.”
Laura J. Neel:
Challenger Laura J. Neel, an electrician and farmer, grew up in Covington, her family having lived in the area since before Oklahoma became a state.
Neel said she loves the small size of the town and its school district, calling it a great place to raise her three children.
She said she decided to run after several said she should. Though she hadn’t served on any board before, Neel said she saw an opportunity to serve this election.
“I think we need responsible people on the school board to make sure the decision going forward are just as good or better than have been made so far,” she said.
Enid Public Schools, Office 1
Rhonda Harlow:
Challenger Rhonda Harlow has made career in education before deciding to run for EPS’ school board for the first time.
While an EPS staff member from 2005-2017, Harlow was a Title I reading specialist, then a site-level instructional literacy coach, then the districtwide coach.
Now as Oklahoma Education Association’s advocacy specialist for Northwest Oklahoma, Harlow normally would average 750 miles a week visiting school districts as far east as Ponca City and south as El Reno (this was pre-COVID, so now she works from home so far).
In December, amid the pandemic, she received her PhD in Education from Oklahoma State University.
Harlow said she believes she would fill the gap left by former EPS board member Willa Jo Fowler, also a former educator who stepped down in October, because she understands the realities of setting board policies into practice.
“I’ve been out of the classroom six and a half years, but with that being said, I’m in the classroom under normal circumstances, working with educators across my area doing some instructional teaching, so I’m not so far removed from the classroom that i don’t understand the day-to-day realities of it,” Harlow said.
Matthew Sampson:
EPS’ current board president Matthew Sampson said he thinks he still has more to do as a representative for Enid families in Office 1, if elected to a third term.
Having wanted to give back and make a difference while his daughter was in elementary school, Sampson was appointed to the board midway through his predecessor’s term in 2014 and two years later, ran for a second unopposed.
Enid voters in 2016 passed the nearly $100 million bond issue that financed new facilities and programs partly at Enid High School, where Sampson’s daughter is now a sophomore.
The longtime Hobby Lobby manager said he and the rest of the board has made such changes for the better.
“The fact that we were able to gain the community as a whole’s trust, to believe in what we were asking for and step forward and help our kids and their future … Ultimately, that’s what we’re called in it for, is the future for our kids,” Sampson said. “I wouldn’t have run otherwise. I don’t want to ever just be on the board just for the sake of being on the board.”
EPS, Office 6
Chad McDaniel:
After starting his new job managing Family Pharmacy last July, challenger Chad McDaniel said he now has time to dedicate to the position, after several friends asked him if he was interested in running.
The candidate said he knows a lot of teachers — including his wife and his sister-in-law, who recently resigned from her position — and saw the opportunity to represent them differently on the board.
The pharmacist also said several teachers who are patients would strike up conversations about the district goings-on, and he said his initial feelings were “based on those conversations.”
“I’ve just known several teachers who’ve left the district, maybe not just looking to get out of teaching but didn’t feel they were represented well,” McDaniel said. “I think that I have an interest more specifically to the teachers versus maybe being a candidate that I would say is mostly in tune to the upper administration.”
McDaniel said he hadn’t had the time to look at the district’s budget structure specifically yet, but as a manager of Enid Pharmacy, said he has overseen financials of all three locations.
Kyle Whitehead:
Like his colleague Sampson, incumbent board member Kyle Whitehead said he couldn’t think of a better way to give back to the community than volunteering for the school district.
The longtime Enid pharmacist’s parents are both former educators, and his wife, Lora, is a former teacher who serves on EPS’ Foundation board. She now works at Evans Pharmacy, which Whitehead owns.
Whitehead has served two and a half terms on the board of education, having also been appointed mid-term 10 years ago.
“I know I’m a different board member today than I was 10 years ago, and I think that experience can help us with some challenging times going forward,” Whitehead said.
In that time, he said the district has done a good job spending its money conservatively. He also said after the pandemic, doing things to reward teachers for their extra work are “always on the table.”
“There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to help kids and try to support our teachers,” Whitehead said. “I think just because we have a pandemic we don’t reach that same goal we’ve always had.”
The rest of the Garfield County school district candidates will be introduced in Thursday's News & Eagle.