GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Candidate filing for county offices begins Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Coulten Cue, secretary of Garfield County Election Board, said in a press release that candidates interesting in filing for county treasurer, county assessor, county commissioner District 1 and county commissioner District 3 can file beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Forms must be completed and submitted to the election board by 5 p.m. Friday, when the filing period ends, Cue said.
Additionally, Cue reminded voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than by 5 p.m. April 19, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of candidacy forms can be downloaded from Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, www.oklahoma.gov/elections, or by contacting the election board by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
The election board, 903 Failing, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the filing period.
The general election is scheduled for June 26.
