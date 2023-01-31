ENID, Okla. — Area residents interested in offices in the towns of Waukomis, North Enid, Kremlin, Lahoma and Covington can file declarations of candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, according to Garfield County Election Board.
The general election for those town seats is April 4, 2023. Offices up for election are three trustees and a clerk position, Covington; three trustees and a town clerk position, Lahoma; three trustees and a clerk/treasurer position; three trustees, Waukomis; and three trustees and a clerk position, North Enid.
Declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, said Coulten Cue, election board secretary. Contests of candidates must be filed no later than Feb. 10 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Forms can be downloaded from the state election board website, oklahoma.gov/elections, or by contacting the Garfield County Election Board office at (580) 237-6016 or 903 Failing. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
