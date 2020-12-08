An Enid resident filed for candidacy Tuesday to fill the Ward 6 Enid City Commission seat soon to be vacated by Commissioner David Mason.
Ryan E. Redd’s candidate filing was the only one Garfield County Election Board received Tuesday, the second day of countywide filings for elections to be held Feb. 9.
Enid voters in Wards 3, 4 and 6 will elect commissioners in February’s races, along with a winner in the Ward 3 recall election for Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who would then term out in May.
Mason has said he would not seek another term due to his moving out of the ward in the near future. He was appointed to the commission in May 2019.
The office’s four-year term would expire in October 2024.
The candidate filing period for February’s election ends Wednesday statewide.
