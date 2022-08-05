ENID, Okla. — A camper trailer fire at an Enid residence Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of one man on complaints of arson and drug possession.
Kemper Lee Charles Strain, 36, of Enid, was taken into custody by Enid Police Department after they responded at 6:35 p.m. to 515 N. 9th.
Enid Fire Department responded to the call of a camper on fire behind 515 N. 9th at 7 p.m. EPD officers arrived shortly after.
After the fire was extinguished, the owner of the home told authorities his son and Strain lived in the camper and that they had been in a fight earlier in the day, according to an EFD report. The owner said Strain told him he had beaten up his son.
At that time, a woman drove up and told authorities she knew what had happened, according to the EFD report. She said the other man told her Strain had hit him in the head "with a green bowl over a girl," and that she went to 515 N. 9th to tell Strain to leave. While there, she said Strain produced "a bottle of liquid, which was on fire," and threw it into the camper, according to the report.
Strain was arrested on a complaint of third-degree arson, according to an EPD report. Police then found a green, leafy substance on Kemper, that tested positive for marijuana. Officers then added a complaint of possession of drugs.
While talking with officers, Strain said "he was down the street when the fire started," according to the EPD report. He said he lived in the trailer and had some possessions in it.
EFD collected samples to test for accelerants and labeled the fire as intentional, according to the EFD report. No other damage was reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.