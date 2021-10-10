A Hunter woman recently placed first in the dinner rolls category of the senior division at the State “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking contest held Sept. 26 at the OSU OK County Cooperative Extension Conference Center.
Ruth Campbell’s entry of Yeast Rolls topped the other entries in the class. She also won 2nd place in the Senior Bread Machine class.
The contest is an annual event sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and Oklahoma State Fair.
“We had 113 entries from 39 counties this year, all champion or reserve champion winners in the county contests,” said David Gammill, vice chairman of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “Even though the contest was closed judging this year, we were able to stream the contest live via Zoom and always enjoy the opportunity to award the top bread bakers in the state.”
The contest consists of 12 classes, six in the senior division and six in the junior division. State champions in the senior division include: Nancy Barth, Harper County, white bread; Katherine Ereman, Ellis County, whole wheat breads; Ruth Campbell, Garfield County, dinner rolls; Mary Ellen Wooderson, Kay County, other wheat breads; Connie Walker, Payne County, sweet breads and Sarah Jarnagin, Custer County, bread machine.
A cookbook with the top 5 recipes of every class from the Best of Wheat competition will be available online January 2022 at www.okwheat.org.
