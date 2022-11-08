ENID, Okla. — Republican incumbent Chad Caldwell will retain the House District 40 seat for another two-year term.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board following the close of Tuesday’s general election, Caldwell received 5,951 votes, or 70.78%, and Democratic challenger Nicholas Payne had 2,457 votes, or 29.22%.
“I just want to say thank you to the people of Enid,” Caldwell said Tuesday night. “I’m definitely honored and just truly appreciate their continued trust and support for me, and I’m looking forward to going back and working hard to make our state the best it can be.”
Caldwell also thanked Payne for running a good race.
“Unlike some of the other races we saw across the state that were filled with half-truths and name calling, I just really appreciate that he ran a good, clean race,” Caldwell said.
On Tuesday night, Payne said although he was disappointed to come up short in the election, he and his team “ran a good campaign” and wished Caldwell the best.
“The two main things I want to say are a big thank you to all those who supported me, especially those who volunteered and gave me so much support over the last few months,” Payne said, “and then secondly, I want to wish Caldwell the best over the next two years and hope he’s blessed with the wisdom and humility to best serve Enid.”
Caldwell, who grew up in Colorado, attended undergraduate and graduate school at University of Oklahoma. He’s called Enid his home since 2005.
House District 40 represents Enid, North Enid and part of Garfield County. Caldwell, first elected to the seat in 2014, has served on several committees, including Health Services and Long-Term Care as the chair; A&B Education; Banking, Financial Services and Pensions; Common Education; and State and Federal Redistricting North Central Oklahoma Subcommittee.
Additionally, Caldwell has been the executive director of Hospice Circle of Love since 2009, having worked previously with OU’s athletic department, Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and Frantz Insurance Agency. He currently serves on the Southern Regional Education Board, and also has served as an honorary wing commander at Vance Air Force Base.
He has been named an Emerging Leader by the State Legislative Leadership Foundation; a Henry Tolls Leadership Fellow by the Council of State Governments; an Early Learning Fellow by the National Conference of State Legislatures; and was selected for the Center for the Advancement of Leadership Skills for the Southern Legislative Conference of the Council of State Governments.
Caldwell said Tuesday some of his goals for the next two years include continuing to improve both education and the economy.
“(Education) is the most important thing our state does. It can truly change a person’s life, so we need to do it better. Our numbers and our outcomes are not where they need to be, and we’ve got to do better for our kids,” he said. “We’ll continue to work on improving our economy, diversifying our economy and growing it to make sure that when our kids graduate, Oklahoma is a place that they want to stay in and raise their families.”
