ENID, Okla. — State Rep. Chad Caldwell has received some information from the Oklahoma State Department of Education on how billions in federal relief funds have been spent to benefit state students that he requested in early September.
But, he said on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, that he follow up "to get the missing information."
Caldwell, R-Enid, had emailed a news release on Wednesday stating his displeasure at not receiving the information he had requested Sept. 1.
In his news release, Caldwell said he had sent a letter Sept. 1 to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, copying her general counsel Brad Clark, requesting records related to federal COVID relief dollars. He asked for the total amount of federal dollars received; total amount distributed; how much remains unspent; a description of each program receiving funds and the school districts impacted; as well as a description of the process of how each program was selected, including any related bidding process.
He also asked for the total amount of encumbered funds, a list of programs those funds are encumbered for and the distribution schedule for those funds. He requested the information by Sept. 30, giving the department a month to produce the information.
Caldwell said he received an email Sept. 2 from Carolyn Thompson, deputy chief of staff for the Department of Education, stating his request had been received and the department would begin working to compile the information and hoped to have it to him by the end of September. On Oct. 3, he received a follow-up email stating education officials still were working on gathering the information requested and he should have it by the end of that week, Oct. 7.
"Unfortunately, this feels like there is a pattern here of the department being less than transparent," he said in his Wednesday news release. "This is information that should be easy to get. Unfortunately, due to the lack of response from the department of education, there is no way for us to know how much we have already spent or what to tell our schools about how much help is still to come. We have no accounting of where we are in the process."
Thompson said Friday the information had been sent to Caldwell after his Wednesday news release.
“We simply wish you had followed up on the status, and we could have let you know about the delay,” Thompson said in a letter to Caldwell included with the information requested.
Thompson said the delay was due to staff members being out on fall break.
Caldwell said Friday he received the information.
“Twenty-four minutes after my press release went out, I received a spreadsheet that contained much, but not all, of the information I requested," he said. "While the information I received didn’t answer all the questions I had originally, this is a positive first step. I will follow up with the department to get the missing information after I have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the information they sent over."
In his press release, he pointed to an earlier appeal by himself and 22 other lawmakers that the governor request an audit of the State Department of Education following a report from State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd that noted several deficiencies within the department.
The News & Eagle has requested the information the State Department of Education sent to Caldwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.