ENID, Okla. — State Rep. Chad Caldwell gave a legislative update Friday, May 12, 2023, during a talk at the Enid Noon AMBUCS meeting at Stride Bank Center.
One of the four representatives for Enid and Garfield County, Caldwell, in his ninth year in the Legislature, said it is important Enid has such representation.
"Most of you may not know that there are four different representatives now," Caldwell said. "Where I represent kind of wraps around on the east and north side. We're one of the largest cities in the state and we deserve that type of representation."
Others representing Garfield County are Rep. John Pfeiffer, Rep. Carl Newton and Rep. Mike Dobrinski.
Caldwell said the state budget, which needs to be finalized by the last Friday of May, has been much of the topic of discussion of late. As a strong proponent of improving the state's education system as much as possible, Caldwell said education has been a large part of the budget process. He said the overall state budget this year will be around $9 billion to $10 billion.
"There are already laws that say this amount of money goes over here, this goes here and those are good, good services," Caldwell said. "But it's out of the hands of the Legislature as far as it changes our ability to be able to wrap, to react according to that. So historically, we've been around 45 or so percent here in the last few years as far as what we appropriate. We're appropriating about $10 billion. Education, that's the topic that has really dominated the conversation, and not only is education an important topic but from a budgetary perspective because we haven't solved the education piece. It has held up everything else because education as a whole, when you look at K-12 career and higher education, it's just over 50% of the total budget. So we've got 50% of the budget that's kind of up in the air."
Caldwell said there is approximately $600 million being budgeted for public schools, with the final number being discussed between the House, Senate and Gov. Kevin Stitt. Caldwell said the budget needs to likely be finished early next week, as there are five mandated days for Stitt to decide whether to veto the budget.
"You have to preserve those five legislative days to make sure that if he vetoed something that we would have the ability to override that veto," Caldwell said. "Once we sign on, once we close the legislative session, we lose that ability to override that veto. So that's why Monday and Tuesday is the day we could do it in the last week, but we would have no authority and no ability to override the governor. He now, I will tell you, I am of the firm belief that we have something agreed upon. I'm not really worried about the governor vetoing it because it's going to be at this stage. It will be an agreement between all three parties on that."
Caldwell said one of the recent bills passed that greatly benefits the Enid area and Northwest Oklahoma is Senate Bill 682, authored by Rep. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, which provides Marshallese residents with the ability to obtain a commercial driver's license. The bill allows any person with a valid immigration status in Oklahoma to obtain a CDL. The law previously made it so a person needed to be a U.S. citizen or have immigration papers, and due to the Compact of Free Association between the United States and the Marshall Islands, Marshallese residents are not required to have such papers.
Caldwell said the bill will be beneficial both to an industry with a shortage of drivers with a CDL, as well as providing another opportunity to work that was previously unavailable for Marshallese residents in Enid and Oklahoma.
"It's something that impacts very heavily in our community here in Enid. And that is working with our community, especially the Marshallese in that larger community, helping them and kind of do some of the regulations to help them get their CDL license," Caldwell said. "Across the state, for CDLs, there's a shortage. And because of the different immigration status that Marshallese and the migrant nations have, there's been some additional road blocks that have been put up that have prohibited them from getting their CDL."
Caldwell said he believes education is the most important thing in the state, which can help lead to improving many facets of society.
"It is the one thing that from at least from a secular perspective that we can do that will truly change someone's life," he said. "So you want to talk about economic development, the best way we can do economic development is to provide quality education to workers. We talk about incarceration rates, the single biggest factor in incarceration rates is education outcomes. You want to talk about health care cuts, the single biggest factor to a health care outcomes is your education. So education drives all those different elements."
