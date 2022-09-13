ENID, Okla. — Cafe Blu is back for the fall, opening for lunch Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Autry Technology Center.
Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Chef Ryan Simpson and chef Kelly Holder are back with their culinary students to prepare meals for the public. Assisted by Brenda Hulbart and Megan Courtney, students will learn skills necessary to work in a kitchen and become a chef.
“We are really excited to have the students in the kitchen prepping for the meals and learning,” Simpson said.
This semester, the Autry Tech culinary program has 43 students in the morning and afternoon classes.
Simpson is in his second year with the program. He went to culinary school in New York before working as an executive chef in Dallas. He always wanted to teach, so he jumped at the chance to come back home to Enid.
Holder has been in Enid for seven years and came here with her husband and his job from South Carolina. Her speciality is pastr,y and she has owned a bakery and has done wedding cakes and cupcakes as she raised three kids. She taught in culinary school previously and said she is excited to get back into it at Autry.
Cafe Blu will offer at hot meal for $10, including a drink and dessert. The smaller meal is a salad or protein box with a drink and dessert for $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.