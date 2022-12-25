ENID, Okla. — Christmas came early for 4RKids this year.
Three weeks ago, the nonprofit launched its newest vocational endeavor: a custom screen printing shop called 4RDesigns.
Christmas-themed T-shirts and long-sleeved shirts were among the first designs, complete with phrases such as “Jingle all the way” or “No place like home for the holidays,” all of which debuted at 4RKids’ open house that weekend. Additionally, those shirts were displayed and sold at 4RKids’ The 2nd Story gift shop and the 19th annual Candy Cane Cash event at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
“We’re so excited,” said 4RKids operations manager John Graham, who oversees this business and others in the manufacturing arm of 4RKids known as the Employment Center.
Graham onboarded with 4RKids in September to spearhead the screen printing shop. He previously managed a similar program for developmentally disabled individuals in southern Oklahoma, so he was a good fit, according to 4RKids executive director Rachel McVay.
McVay, who herself had just joined 4RKids in January, said they were eager to get Graham and his expertise.
“We had an opportunity to purchase a screen printing machine, which will supply more steady income for the 4RKids Foundation and more jobs,” she said.
In fact, that’s part of what motivated Graham to move to Enid and work for 4RKids — the chance to create more jobs for individuals on the Developmental Disabilities Services’ waiting list. Some developmental disabled individuals have been waiting more than 10 years for an opportunity to find meaningful employment, Graham said.
He stated 4RDesigns alone will generate countless jobs as there will not be one person doing everything, but rather every individual will have one task that contributes to the process from start to finish.
For example, screen printing is meticulous, so there are numerous tasks such as cleaning, coating and washing out the screen; aligning the screen stencils; squeegeeing on the paint, then flashing it and curing the ink; folding and counting the printed products; and then making sure the screen prints are not messed up through quality assurance.
“That’s part of the appeal. They can do every step of the process,” Graham said, adding T-shirt-0making is something developmentally disabled individuals are very capable of doing.
Since 4RDesigns was just born and they’re still in the training stage, “we’re trying different people out and rotating individuals,” McVay said, so they can’t pinpoint exactly how many will be employed in the screen printing shop.
Nevertheless, all of the workers in the Employment Center are able to have what so many take for granted including a paycheck, inclusion in the community, and a sense of self-worth as productive members of society — all of which thrills McVay and Graham.
“They’re excited to see something they made out in the community,” Graham said.
Upon the online announcement that 4RKids had stood up the screen printing shop, several local businesses and groups immediately began reaching out to place their initial orders.
4RDesigns offers screen printing on tees, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies, and more; the set up fee includes choice of up to three colors and one hour of artwork design (if the design isn’t already provided). Discounts will be given for bulk purchases and repeat customers.
As like the other Employment Center businesses — The 2nd Story gift shop, Document Destruction shredding and recycling center, 4RPups pet bakery, mini golf course — all proceeds from 4RDesigns benefit the 4RKids Foundation.
“Everything made here goes back into here,” McVay said.
By building skill sets while providing valuable assets for Enid and surrounding towns, 4RKids allows adults with disabilities to be able to be a vital part of the community.
“The pride that comes out, that they are proud of themselves,” McVay commented, is indescribably worth more even than the paycheck they earn. Graham agreed.
“We are able to stay true to our roots,” Graham said, because everything 4RKids does strives to meet the original mission statement.
For those unfamiliar, 4RKids was founded in 2003. Its purpose is to empower those with developmental disabilities. Led by Dr. Barbara Whinery, a small group of parents and educators of children and adults with special needs recognized the demand for more services and opportunities for these individuals in Garfield and surrounding counties of N orthwest Oklahoma, and they created the 4RKids Foundation to provide those opportunities.
The mission statement of 4RKids is to promote community awareness of developmentally disabled individuals, and to provide vocational, educational, and social/recreational opportunities for special needs children and adults in northwest Oklahoma.
By March 2009, the 4RKids Foundation opened its Employment Center, a place where adult employees with developmental disabilities could find meaningful employment within an integrated community setting.
Out of this came the gift shop, the shredding and recycling center (located down the street from 4RKids’ main facility), and pet bakery, along with contractual work through the state and local companies such as PT Coupling and Enid SPCA. The pet bakery not only offers 4RKids’ line of dog treats, the team also currently bakes and packages healthy dog treats for Perry native Travis Brorsen, a well-known dog trainer who now serves as the TV channel Animal Planet’s pet expert.
That community partnership is why 4RKids is so successful, both McVay and Graham said.
“The support of 4RKids is unheard of elsewhere,” Graham noted. The Enid community embraced Enid State School/Northern Oklahoma Resource Center of Enid (NORCE) when it existed, and continued to lend support through 4RKids as NORCE residents transitioned into society after NORCE closed in 2014.
In addition to employment opportunities, 4RKids continues to advocate for those with special needs and their families through a variety of services and outreach.
“There’s a lot of questions and a lot of unknowns,” McVay said about parenting and educating those with developmental disabilities. 4RKids’ advocacy program aims to help parents/guardians and school systems navigate the pathway from high school to the workforce.
With 4RDesigns up and fully running in 2023, 4RKids hopes to eventually expand the capabilities of the screen printing shop as well as the pet bakery.
“We are able to serve more individuals and grow our foundation,” McVay said.
“So what can we do for you?” Graham concluded.
To order
To order custom screen printing products, call (580) 237-7890 and ask for John or go online to 4RKids.com and click on the “business” tab and scroll to “4RDesigns” to locate an order form.
To purchase one of the many handmade items such as weighted animals, greeting cards, candles, body scrub, candy, dog treats or custom engraved products at The 2nd Story gift shop, stop by 710 Overland Trail in Enid or go online to 4RKids.com main page.
To securely and confidentially shred documents at 50 cents a pound or to recycle cardboard for free, stop by 1109 Overland Trail or call (580) 237-7890 for more information on how your business can receive a document removal container.
To find out if 4RKids Employment Center is a good fit and can provide a service for your company or organization, call (580) 237-7890 and talk to John.
