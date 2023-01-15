Chisholm Trail Expo Center had a constant flow of visitors Saturday for the 26th annual KNID Agrifest. Over 200 businesses were represented at the Expo Center to get exposure to agriculture enthusiasts.
The Expo floor was filled with large tractors, new trailers, rubber water tanks, new windows, four-wheel terrain vehicles and golf carts.
A large group of vendors were agricultural support such as seed companies, fertilizers, financial advisers, insurance providers and barn builders. Others were selling country ware.
Clay Pope had a booth representing USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub. Pope had information on the Agriculture Research Center and the Natural Resources Conservation Services.
Pope served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1994 through 2004, and as executive director of the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts from 2004 to 2014.
“It is important to educate farmers on climate change and how it affects the way they farm,” Pope said.
He went on to say that we get as much rain as we always have, but it comes at different times of the year than before and sometimes in extreme amounts.
Pope, who farms and ranches near Loyal, had handout information on no-till farming, preparing a ranch for fires and on ways to build climate resilience on natural and working lands.
The Southern Plains Climate Hub bridges science and management, helping to bring USDA research and resources into practice. Pope said the Hub leverages USDA investments to increase adoption of climate-smart adaptation strategies on agriculture and forest lands through education and outreach.
Pope attended Agrifest with his daughter, Maddy Pope, who is an agriculture enthusiast and in the eighth grade at Lomega Schools.
