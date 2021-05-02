Local school administrators and businesses are thanking Enid teachers this week for their hard work over the last two school years.
Beginning Monday through Friday, Enid businesses will provide discounts and goodies to EPS teachers as a way to say, “Thank you” during this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week.
Enid Public Schools’ director of human resources and communications said the community’s support was encouraging to see this year.
“While we always knew our educators could accomplish everything we asked of them, it’s always nice to take a moment and let them know how much we appreciate their hard work,” Johnson said.
• Monday: Jumbo Foods (all locations), 10% discount on purchase with presentation of school ID, or by their reward card, if they have updated their discount offers.
• Tuesday: Chick-fil-A Enid, show school ID and get 10% off order.
• Wednesday: Dandy’s Donuts, Deli & Delights, 10% discount on final order and free bag of donut holes with presentation of school ID.
• Thursday: David Allen Memorial Ballpark, celebrating teachers at their annual Teacher Appreciation Game, which is May 30. Enjoy a baseball game and a free hotdog with presentation of school ID.
• Tuesday-Friday: EPS Downtown Student Store, 10% off purchase on Tuesday, 20% off purchase on Wednesday, 50% off two items with an additional 20% off final purchase on Thursday and Friday.
• All week: Putnam Six Bookstore, 10% discount with presentation of school ID.
Putnam Six owner Chloe Fuxa said her store’s discount was the least she could do for teachers.
“If there was ever a year teachers need (us) to show our appreciation, I think it’s this year,” Fuxa said. “They’ve done so much this year.”
Ryan Costello, an English teacher at Enid High School, said Teacher Appreciation Week has a “unique feel” this year with all the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from school closures to masks to virtual education.
“I can’t speak for everyone, but I know I speak for a lot of us when I say I hope we’ve earned it,” Costello said, “and I hope we’ve made Enid proud because we know you’re all confronting these challenges with us.”
