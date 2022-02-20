On Feb. 11-12, multiple Oklahoma auctioneering families and companies gathered in Oklahoma City for the Oklahoma State Auctioneers Association (OSAA) annual winter convention and trade show.
Participants competed in bid calling and ring work, auction advertising and design, and attended educational seminars.
In the auction advertising competition, Wiggins Auctioneers received first place in website and social media.
Another high point of the convention was a spontaneous fundraiser for friends of an auctioneer. The friends were staying in the same hotel as the convention venue due to medical complications of their newborn baby. Together, auctioneer families an other attendees raised more than $15,000 for the family.
Wiggins Auctioneers family attending the event were Perry Wiggins (past president and Hall of Fame inductee) and Janice Anderson; Kim and Vicki Wiggins Allen; Quentin and Lynsie Sturgeon; Jeff and Debbie Crissup and Cali Crissup (Jeff and Debbie’s daughter, who serves as executive secretary for the OSAA); and Sandy and Mike Kitterman.
Jeff Crissup, past OSAA president and bid calling state champion, also had the honor of being appointed one of the judges for the competitions.
