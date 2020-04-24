Well market watchers, it’s the last full week of April, and it has been one of unprecedented scale, again.
For the first time in history, the price of crude oil went negative. Not only did it go negative, the front-month May contract on the day before expiration traded as low as minus $40.32 per barrel. When they say “you can’t even give it away,” that’s exactly what this means. Sellers must pay buyers to take the product being sold. How is this possible? The primary reason is storage, or the lack thereof. When storage is not available or accessible at the futures contract delivery point, in this case Cushing, buyers will have to incur additional costs to acquire storage or transport to storage. When the demand picture continues to be bleak amid a glut of supply and insufficient global production cuts versus immediate demand loss, few have stepped up to take on the challenge to buy and hold.
However, I suspect the now front-month June contract, which also may face storage shortages at expiration on May 19, will find plenty of creative “investors” to handle the situation. I am already getting clients positioned in this “new normal” of the unexpected becoming probable. Give me a call if interested as there is plenty of volatility to come.
With the negative price action in oil, corn prices expectedly took some heat. On Tuesday, May corn dipped to $3.01, the lowest level since late August 2016. The equivalent new crop December corn contract low was $3.25 ½. On Friday, ADM was the latest ethanol producer that announced closure of two plants, some of the largest in the county. This brings the total number of idled plants to around 60 of the 204 U.S. ethanol plants. Those still operating must have hedges, storage or customers with contracts and storage. If demand does not rebound, we expect more announcements of plant shutdowns from storage and cash flow issues, as well as from COVID concerns.
This is continuing to squeeze DDGS supplies to cattle feeders and shifting rations to more whole grain, i.e. corn. This direct demand may be more than needed if American farmers plant as much as the USDA is estimating. U.S. corn planting this last week was right on track at 7% expected, exactly between last year’s 5% and the five-year average at 9%. As you’ll recall, there were significant delays last year as the planting season progressed. While we’re not expecting those delays this year, there have continued to be spring rains and snows across the Midwest with little weather premium priced into this corn market at present. Therefore, if we should see any weather delays, we could see support return to the corn contract despite plenty of weakness as of late. For direction on corn, the markets will continue to watch oil prices, planting progress and exports. Should China step in to buy U.S. corn as it did this week for soybeans, we could see a different tone for zea mayes.
China already has returned to the milo market with basis prices surging. There is talk that China’s focus is restocking internal reserves for corn, beans, bean oil, cotton and sugar to take advantage of lower prices and to help fulfill the distant Phase One commitments. That’s been our suspicion all along, although I would say this has gotten more out of hand than even the most strategery could have imagine. Nevertheless, we need demand no matter it comes from.
Talk of China’s recovering hog industry as the country reopens and tightness of bean stocks has us somewhat optimistic on bean firmness, although there remains plenty of buying out of Brazil. As we approach summer and the Southern Hemisphere approaches winter, we’re expecting more COVID cases to shift to the south, which could disrupt supply chains and hopefully see more buying return to the U.S. market in addition to seasonal buying. U.S. soybean planting was just 2% complete, but on track versus expectations. We have actually been buying July call options on beans this week after new lows were reached on Tuesday. The idea is volatility primarily from renewed China buying. November new crop beans this week settled Friday at just above $8.41. However, note that delayed corn plantings will go to beans, but we’re still plenty early for unplanted corn to still get planted.
Despite recent weakness in corn and beans, the wheat market has held up relatively well until Friday. On days when row crops have bled lower, wheat prices have finished positive and, in fact, surging higher as we saw this last Sunday evening into Monday’s session. Friday’s 10 cent loss was less than desired and may trade down to the 100-day moving average near $4.78 or the 200-day moving average at $4.75, but we believe the market will find support at these levels. Despite recent and welcomed rains in the northern part of Oklahoma, much of the grain parts of the state did not receive much precipitation except for select counties in southwestern Oklahoma that received plenty of hail. There also was enough hail in central Kansas between Kinsley and Lewis to look as if it snowed. Hopefully, the worst is past, although we’re expecting a fairly active weather season ahead. Remember that your carryover hail insurance expires on April 30, so you’ll have to get your new policy in place by next Friday to keep coverage. Internationally, Australia’s wheat crop is expected to rebound after last year’s heavily drought-impacted crop, while southern Russia and Ukraine remain dry and expected to have lower production while dry conditions in France have lowered ratings. I expect countries to carry more buffer stocks going forward as a second wave of COVID is expected to return to the Northern Hemisphere in the fall in combo with the flu.
U.S. wheat conditions declined 5% overall this week while Oklahoma was down 10%. While taking action on the rallies is likely a good move, so is upside protection as the freeze effects become more known, as will dry weather further stress areas around the world.
The cattle market this week consolidated with mainly sideways trade. Friday’s cattle-on-feed report was expected be historic on lower placements and was indeed just that. April 1 on-feed numbers were the lowest in three years and lower than expected. March placements at 77.3% were lower than expected and the lowest on record since the series data began in 1996. March marketings were higher than expected at 113.1% and in fact, the highest in 20 years. Cattle markets traded lower on Friday morning, but finished higher on the day. In a normal environment, this report would be considered bullish to say the least. However, the market also has to factor in the large number of heavier weight cattle being held outside feedlots until prices recover. These cattle are going to soon have to come to market, and with feedlots still unable to buy stockers and hedge them at a profit on the fat board, demand is being driven by packer buying. With continued slaughter plant closures, packers are again making record profits as retail boxed beef prices have surged to a new high.
By fault or design, OK by design, the dichotomy between sale price and purchase price continues to widen to historic highs while farmers are selling at significant lows. USDA released some details of farmer support for the drop in cattle prices, as well as dairy, hogs and fruit and vegetables. The timeline and calculation of coverage where questionable with mention of 85% price coverage from Jan. 1 to April 15 and 30% of expected loss thereafter. We question why the coverage before end of February and why only until April 15? Perhaps this will be changed as frankly, these timelines, if we understand them right, seem to be uninformed as to when the price coverage was needed. This is especially important given the limited the budget the USDA is starting with to cover losses in the beef industry, just over one-third by our calculation. Those who had price protection plus the stimulus payments will make out well. It is time producers get more engaged in price protection. It is quickly becoming the rule versus an option.
Give me a call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. President Trump signed the next round of stimulus Friday, so those small businesses that missed the first PPP should find funds in this next round. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead.
